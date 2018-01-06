Georgia schools moved off 'priority' and 'focus' lists

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Education has announced that eight Fulton County schools are being removed from the state's list of Priority and Focus Schools due to their increased student achievement.
"This is extraordinary news. We have a focused School Board, dedicated staff and a supportive community. We put our students first," said Superintendent Jeff Rose.
GDOE uses the Priority and Focus designation to identify schools with the greatest need for additional support using data from the College and Career Readiness Performance Index (CCRPI).
In Fulton County, eight schools are being removed from the list: Banneker High School, Creekside High School, Hapeville Charter Career Academy and Tri-Cities High School from the Priority Schools list, and Bethune Elementary School, Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary, Hapeville Charter Middle School and Seaborn Lee Elementary School from the Focus Schools list.
Fulton County has the most Priority Schools coming off the list of any district in Georgia.
