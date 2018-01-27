Georgia mother accused of drowning her toddler son

A teen mother drowned her 16-month-old son in a bathtub of a home for domestic violence victims in Middle Georgia, authorities said Friday.
When officers asked Madison Lee Stewart, 19, a “generic question, 'Tell me what happened here' ... basically, she told them she got stressed out and drowned her baby," Houston County sheriff's Capt. Randall Banks told the Macon Telegraph.
Stewart has been charged with malice murder, authorities said.
At first, she told Warner Robins police the boy, whose name was Hunter Sebastian Stewart, drowned while she was bathing him, sheriff's investigator Sgt. Justin Heath Collins said.
Later, when Collins interviewed her at the police station, he said Stewart described a different series of events: She woke up angry that her child was crying, she put in the bathtub stopper and waited for the bathtub to fill, and held the child face down until he quit moving.
"The circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart," the arrest warrant said, according to the Telegraph.
This article was written by Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
