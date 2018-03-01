0 Georgia Legislature scrambles to vote on key bills on Crossover Day

Wednesday is Crossover Day at the General Assembly so bills had to get voted out of one chamber or the other.

Ones that passed include the House and Senate transit bills, expanding medical marijuana coverage to include PTSD, and a rural broadband bill.

The Georgia Senate will vote on the comprehensive tax overhaul bill on Thursday without the section concerning sales tax breaks for jet fuel that would have benefited Delta Airlines.

Governor Nathan Deal was unhappy as he walked into his office a few hours after senators stripped the tax break from his comprehensive tax overhaul bill. He said he’d still sign it into law because the tax break was not as important as the tax cuts contained in that bill.

But he made sure everyone knew he was irritated by the controversy.

"This legislation put at risk by these types of antics that tend to plague election years serves as one of the single largest income tax reforms in our state’s history," he said.

Advocates are also pushing a House bill that would exempt domestic violence victims from paying at least a termination fee to seek safer housing.

"I was strangled, and my car keys were taken, my card was taken. I went to get a protective order. Whenever I didn’t have to be at home, I wasn’t," one victim told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez.

She was nearly killed by a person she thought she loved and she breaks down how this bill could save women's lives, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

