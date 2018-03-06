0 Georgia lawmakers to tour state for ideas to make schools safer

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers plan to tour the state in the coming months to look at ways to make schools safer after the tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

Both the House and Senate announced Tuesday they plan to create study committees to look at ways to make Georgia schools safer after the deadly school shooting.

A group of Georgia senators got together to announce their intention to create this study committee.

They said they're going to tour the state and talk with students, parents, educators and community leaders to see what they can do in rural, urban and suburban schools.

“We don't know what the answer's going to be yet, and I wouldn't want to guess today but what I do know is we will have the right recommendations based on what the best practices are, and what we can do moving forward,” said State Senator John Albers. “So, we will figure that out and we'll do it in a very thoughtful and meaningful way."

But one thing they say they will not be looking at is the possibility of gun control legislation. That, they say, is being looked at by other groups.

They'll start after the end of the session and will have recommendations in time for the start of the new session next year.

