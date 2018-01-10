General Beauregard Lee relocates to new nature center

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - General Beauregard Lee, Georgia’s Official Weather Prognosticator, has moved to Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Georgia.
Dauset Trails plans to carry on the Groundhog Day tradition with an official ceremony on February 2.
Beauregard Lee's old home, the Yellow River Ranch, closed in December 2017 after decades in Gwinnett County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Arrest of nearly 70 people at party 'incredible waste of resources,' legal analyst says
- It was fixed! Conspiracies abound over Alabama's win over Georgia
- Police warn of series of robberies targeting female shoppers
Former ranch owner Art Rilling told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that attendance at the private zoo had fallen off amid complaints about animal welfare and cleanliness at the ranch.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}