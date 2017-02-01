by: Rikki Klaus Updated: Feb 1, 2017 - 11:15 AM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A use of force investigation is underway in Troup County after a deadly confrontation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Troup County deputies used a Taser on a man who was accused of shooting his daughter. The man subsequently died.

Deputies were called Tuesday evening to a house in the 700 block of Hines Road about a dispute involving a knife and a gun.

People at the scene told deputies that James Thompson, 44, was inside the house with his daughter, Kyley Thompson, 24, and was threatening her with the weapons.

Deputies tried to contact him by phone and were yelling for him when they said they heard two gunshots.

Deputies said James Thompson stepped out of the house holding his bleeding daughter and a gun. and he threw aside the gun.

Investigators said James Thompson shot his daughter in the chest.

Deputies said James Thompson became combative, so they him stunned him with a Taser, then handcuffed him.

They said he continued to resist.

When Thompson stopped breathing, deputies performed CPR and used a defibrillator, without success.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The Troup County sheriff asked the GBI around 8 p.m. to investigate the death.

Investigators said Kyley Thompson was conscious and alert when she was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital. She was in stable condition Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies said they do not wear body cameras but do use dashcam video, which they will review.

The man's cause of death is still under investigation.

