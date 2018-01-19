Black ice to blame for crash involving officer, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A reminder that the roads are still icy this morning.
We're working to learn more about the drivers condition, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News an officer and another car crashed on black ice around 1 a.m. Friday on Pleasant Hill Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia mom's Facebook post about 5-year-old paying rent sparks viral conversation
- GDOT worker killed in accident with train identified
- This is the snowiest season since Snowmageddon
Footage captured by a Channel 2 Action News photographer shows major damage to the front of the car.
Investigators said the officer may have a broken arm and the other driver a possible head injury.
Black Ice is the cause of a accident in S Fulton between a Fulton PD car and another vehicle. Both drivers transported. Watch Ch2 News at 4:30 for more info pic.twitter.com/PcwKlNSskM— Buzz (@timbercam) January 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}