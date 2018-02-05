0 Frustrated drivers fed up with backups in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Lane closures and construction projects are creating major backups in midtown Atlanta.

People who live and work in the area tell Channel 2 Action News that their commute times have increased exponentially.

“The worst in the country except for Miami,” one driver said.

Four lanes of Spring Street suddenly came to one near 14th Street, and drivers are not happy about it.

“I think I was stuck on Spring Street for 25 minutes trying to go a mile, and there wasn’t adequate signage to tell people where to go and what to do,” said Johnathan Woods, who works in Midtown.

Fortunately for drivers, construction crews have opened one more lane, but Woods, who works in Midtown, told Channel 2’s Craig Lucie that it’s still bad.

“My commute time has doubled,” Woods said.

Woods -- like thousands of others -- faces the gridlock daily with ‘Now Leasing’ signs popping up for more high-end apartment buildings.

Some say the growing pains are getting more painful by the day.

“All the service trucks going to and from the site on top of lanes blocked off due to construction,” Woods said.

Drivers and people who live in midtown Atlanta told Lucie it seems like there would be an easy solution to avoid the traffic backups from these lane closures.

“Too many building permits are being issued at same time without taking into consideration how it will impact our commute to work,” Woods said.

The city of Atlanta sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

"The City is aware of concerns with traffic on Spring Street and West Peachtree near the intersection with 14th Street. Traffic engineers within the Department of Public Works are reviewing all permits for construction-related lane closures and are developing mitigation plans, which will include support from APD to manage traffic and clear the bottleneck during daytime hours. We understand the frustration with lane closures and bottlenecks, and are working to address the issues in this area of Midtown."

Lucie looked online and the city of Atlanta says planning reviews normally take 10 days, and they are reviewed for compliance to meet construction codes and Department of Public Works.

