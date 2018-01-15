Martin Luther king Jr Day in Decatur – Friday, Jan. 12
Don’t miss the MLK celebration festivities in Decatur that will include a guest speaker. The celebration will take place at 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.
MLK Parade/Peace March & The Celebration Program – Monday, Jan. 15
Remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr by coming out to the march and rally. The rally will assemble at 1:15 p.m. at Peachtree Street and Baker Street. The march will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Gwinnett County 2018 MLK Parade – Monday, Jan. 15
Come out to the parade to remember to reflect and to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr in Lawrenceville. The parade begins at noon on Monday. The parade is part of the MLK celebration hosted by The United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County, Inc.
MLK March Committee Breakfast – Monday, Jan. 15
Take a moment to reflect and remember the legacy of MLK at a breakfast at the Loudermilk Center, located at 40 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta.
MLK Celebration in Sandy Springs – Monday, Jan. 15
Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King as Sandy Springs gives its annual tribute. The tribute will take place at Heritage Sandy Springs, located at 6110 Blue Stone, Sandy Springs.
MLK Museum Day (free admission) – Monday, Jan. 15
Enjoy free admission at the Atlanta History Center and the Margaret Mitchell House in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Free entrance day in national parks – Monday, Jan. 15
Enjoy a free entrance for some outdoor fun in honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day at national parks.
