Loaded dump truck overturns, sending ‘rocks everywhere' in Forsyth County

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a crash in Forsyth County. 

    Forsyth County Fire Chief Jason Shivers tells Channel 2 Action News there was a wreck on Atlanta Highway (Highway 9) at Majors Road late Wednesday morning. 

    A loaded dump truck  overturned and was on its side.

    “Rocks are everywhere,” Shivers said. “It’s a mess.”

    Three other cars were involved, Shivers said. 

    Two people were taken to North Fulton Hospital with minor injuries. 

    Highway 9 has been reopened, but nearby roads were still closed just before noon. 

