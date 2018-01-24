Loaded dump truck overturns, sending ‘rocks everywhere' in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a crash in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County Fire Chief Jason Shivers tells Channel 2 Action News there was a wreck on Atlanta Highway (Highway 9) at Majors Road late Wednesday morning.
A loaded dump truck overturned and was on its side.
“Rocks are everywhere,” Shivers said. “It’s a mess.”
Three other cars were involved, Shivers said.
Two people were taken to North Fulton Hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 9 has been reopened, but nearby roads were still closed just before noon.
