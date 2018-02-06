0 Forsyth County votes to allow alcohol in certain parks

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County voted to allow alcohol at two parks for events. It’s a change that many believe was necessary.

The County Board of Commissioners unanimously decided to change the policy that prohibited having alcohol at county parks.

“I haven’t had anybody tell me, 'Don’t do it,'” said Board Chairman Todd Levent.

Before Tuesday’s vote, every county park has had rules and ordinances posted. The most lengthy is the one that banned the use or consumption of alcohol in county parks.

“If you go to Alpharetta, they have their monthly food truck festival and they absolutely allow the alcohol among those streets where they do that,” Levent said. He said the policy was standing in the way of revenue for the county and social benefit to the community.

Eagles Beak Park and Chattahoochee Pointe Park will be the ones to host special events that allow alcohol sales and consumption. Both are considered “passive” parks that have open space and trails, but no children's game fields. Benefit to the county could come in a variety of ways, which has yet to be determined.

Levent said the group that puts on the special event will be responsible for handling full cleanup and security.

