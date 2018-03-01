Forsyth County teen killed in Ga. 400 wreck

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A teen was killed after she lost control of her car and slammed into a median wall so hard, the force pushed her car across three lanes and into a tree, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Haley Wood, 18, of Cumming, died on the scene on Ga. 400 North, sheriff's Cpl. Doug Rainwater said.
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
They learned Wood lost control of the car as she approached the Majors Road bridge in a black 2016 Honda Civic, Rainwater said.
At the time, roads were wet as rain moved across metro Atlanta. However, authorities aren’t sure if that is what caused Wood to lose control of the car.
“The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Specialist Unit,” Rainwater said.
A Facebook page that was not immediately verified but features pictures of Wood indicates she attended Forsyth Central High School.
We’re reaching out to Forsyth County Schools for a statement.
