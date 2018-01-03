Deputy has long road of recovery after crash involving drunken driver

0

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy is speaking for the first time after he was injured in a crash involving a drunken driver.

Forsyth County sheriff’s Deputy Rod Reeves was on patrol on Georgia 400 in November when he was hit by an alleged drunken driver.

“There was a red flash on my radar, which indicates something is approaching and from there I remember being in the ambulance and hospital,” he said.

Reeves’ patrol car was crushed. He suffered four fractured ribs and broke his hip. He’s had several surgeries and has another scheduled for Friday.

“I looked at my injuries and I thought the accident couldn’t have been that bad, but then I saw the actual photos of my patrol car and I am shocked I am still alive,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The deputy said his son’s response to his injuries has hit him the hardest.

“We are always kissing his boo boos, making it better. It is hard for me to see the look on his face because he keeps trying to kiss my boo boos, but he doesn’t understand why it isn’t getting any better,” Reeves said.

A Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured when a vehicle driven by a suspected DUI driver crashed into his parked patrol car on Ga. 400. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

He has a long road of recovery ahead of him, but Reeves said it’s all part of the job.

“I don’t wish this happened to me, but it could have happened to any members of this county,” he said.

The driver, Aaron Russell, has been charged with DUI and causing serious injury by vehicle.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.