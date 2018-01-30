Deputies step up patrols after suspicious car spotted near bus stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County deputies have added extra patrols in a neighborhood after a suspicious car was seen waiting by the school bus stop Monday afternoon.
Natalie Goodwin says her middle school aged son spotted the older model blue Honda near his stop.
When he told his mother, she became alarmed as she watched the car slowly pull away.
TRENDING STORIES:
“It was creepy. I don't know how else to put it. Other then it was creepy. It was just really slow,” she said.
Goodwin said the Fieldstone subdivision, where they live in the western part of the county, is a quiet neighborhood where people watch out for one another.
What other neighbors noticed about the car and who was behind the wheel, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}