Former high school seniors receive diplomas 49 years after protesting racial inequality

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - In April of 1969, the students of the all African-American Pike County Consolidated School left class to protest racial inequality in the county.
The protestors told Channel 2 Action News their stance stemmed from the fact that the contracts of black teachers at their school would not be renewed as the school system resisted integration at the time.
As a result of the march, the seniors were denied graduation and diplomas but in the end, the march led to changes at the school including widespread integration.
TRENDING STORIES:
This Saturday, the school system will award the senior class of 1969 their diplomas, 49 years late.
"We were happy. We were scared in a way. We were doing what we thought we needed to do," said former student Daisy Harris.
Meet members of the class of 1969 and hear what they have to say about the upcoming graduation ceremony, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}