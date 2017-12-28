Former high school football standout arrested on child porn charge

GWINNETT COUNTY - A former Gwinnett County High School football standout is now facing a child porn charge.
Police say Brad Lester, 32, recorded a boy in a restaurant bathroom stall.
Channel 2 Action News has learned it happened on Braselton Highway last month.
Officers arrested Lester last week.
Lester was a running back for Parkview High School before playing for Auburn University from 2004 to 2008.
