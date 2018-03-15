Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield inspires local inmates

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Former heavyweight boxing champ Evander Holyfield spent time sharing his story with some 17-year-old inmates at the Fulton County Jail.
"I was given the opportunity to come here to speak with these young people and give them the same opportunity that was given to me,” Holyfield said.
Holyfield spoke to the teens at the jail on March 13.
“You don't choose your parents; you don't choose your neighborhood; you don't choose your skin color,”Holyfield said. “I wouldn't be who I am if there wasn't people like myself that came in and inspired me to want to be better.”
TRENDING STORIES:
Holyfield's impressive career spanned more than three decades and included a bronze medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics, undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight titles, and two memorable fights against Mike Tyson and another against Riddick Bowe. He had an amateur record of 160-14 with 75 knockouts and finished his professional career at 44-10-2 with 29 knockouts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}