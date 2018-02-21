0 Followers mourn Billy Graham in his hometown of Charlotte

A hearse carrying the body of the Reverend Billy Graham left the pastor's North Carolina home where he died on Wednesday.

At the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, mourners gathered to pay their respects and honor his legacy.

"You knew he was going to pass, but it was sort of like you thought he was going to live forever in some ways because he's just been there my whole life," a person visiting Charlotte said.

"I think just leaving a legacy of sharing the gospel, no matter what role you've been given is the most important thing," another visitor said.

Graham was the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history. He reached more than 200-million people through his appearances and millions more through television and radio.

He called his revival campaigns "crusades" and he held them all over the world.

Flowers are being dropped off by people who want to honor Billy Graham at a monument marking where the childhood home of Dr Graham once stood. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/IfjiACj53m — Barry Landrum (@BarryWSOC9) February 21, 2018

Media from around the country have gathered here at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte to cover the death of the famed evangelist. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/NkXZhoeaAR — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) February 21, 2018

