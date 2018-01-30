0 Flu prevention: What doctors say you should do now

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - With the flu epidemic reaching the highest level we’ve seen in nearly a decade, doctors are still urging people to get vaccinated.

Besides the flu shot, there are other ways to protect yourself.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach went to Piedmont Newnan Hospital where doctors said they are seeing the spike in flu patients.

The director of infection prevention at the hospital south of the metro said they’ve seen a lot of seniors 65 and over with one strain.

They are now starting to see rise in ages 50-to-64 with another influenza strain.

Even though we’re peaking now, doctors said it’s never too late to get a flu shot because the season can last into May.

As for kids, although some schools are wiping things down telling parents to clean their student’s belongings, the best prevention is just keeping hands clean.

Even though the virus can live outside the body on surfaces, it is impossible to wash down everything.

“People touch surfaces and when they touch surfaces, they touch their eyes, their mouth, their nose and that’s how the virus spreads, so the best thing you can do is just wash your hands,” said Dr. Neha Shah.

For anyone showing symptoms, the Piedmont hospitals have flu station inside, which include masks so not spreading any droplets, tissues to cover mouth if coughing or sneezing and hand sanitizer if can’t wash hands fully.

