Plane coming from Georgia skids off taxiway in Boston

A JetBlue plane skidded off the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport Monday night after reportedly hitting a patch of ice, according to ABC News.
JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, encountered the ice shortly after landing at Logan at around 7:15 p.m., skidding off the taxiway, spinning as it slid and ending up facing the opposite direction, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hundreds of homeless people spend Christmas Eve night at hotel
- 'Unknown' veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers
- Officer steps in to help provide unforgettable Christmas for 13-year-old girl
The plane reportedly came to a stop between two taxiways.
Responding to air traffic controllers after the incident, one of the plane's pilots said, "Everything’s fine. We just skidded on the ice," according to an audio transcript.
When told that emergency personnel would be responding, the pilot said, "We just need a tow."
"No injuries have been reported at this time," a JetBlue representative told ABC News. "Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal."
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}