0 FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One more company is finding itself embroiled in an intensifying discussion about guns in the United States after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

While more than a dozen major U.S. companies have ended business partnerships with the National Rifle Association, FedEx now says it's sticking with the group and has not asked to be removed from the NRA website where members are offered corporate discounts.

The Memphis-based delivery company said it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn't be owned by civilians.

But it said this week that it's a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.

FedEx responds to questions on the National Rifle Association, gun safety and policy https://t.co/qYgmbyQ5jk pic.twitter.com/02q1hD2Q9s — FedEx (@FedEx) February 26, 2018

On Monday, Delta's decision to cut marketing ties with the National Rifle Association prompted some Georgia Republican lawmakers to question whether the Atlanta-based airline should get a tax cut on jet fuel.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Delta’s decision.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

He then doubled-down on the tweet while talking with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

"I'm tired of conservatives being kicked around on our values, and it's time that we stand up and fight and show corporations that conservative values are important," Cagle told Elliot Monday afternoon.

The news comes as Delta appeared close to convincing lawmakers to restore a lucrative sales tax exemption on jet fuel.

That proposal is part of Gov. Nathan Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.

Delta said in a news release that the company's decision "merely confirmed its neutral status" in the national debate over guns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

