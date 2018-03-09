  • Men rob builders at gunpoint in driveway of home under construction

    By: Justin Wilfon

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - What will soon be a beautiful home on the Fayette County countryside, quickly turned in to a house of horrors for two men working to build the house. 

    A police report shows two men working on the house had guns pulled on them in the home’s driveway.

    “It’s hard to believe. I didn’t even believe it at first but I guess it’s real,” a neighbor told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.

    The chilling details a police report is revealing about the armed robbery, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

