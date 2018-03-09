Men rob builders at gunpoint in driveway of home under construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - What will soon be a beautiful home on the Fayette County countryside, quickly turned in to a house of horrors for two men working to build the house.
A police report shows two men working on the house had guns pulled on them in the home’s driveway.
“It’s hard to believe. I didn’t even believe it at first but I guess it’s real,” a neighbor told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
The chilling details a police report is revealing about the armed robbery, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}