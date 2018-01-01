Family searches for answers four months after hit-and-run death

0

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Tiera Bohannon’s heartbreak has left her inconsolable and numb.

“It just really bothers me that they kept going,” Bohannon said. “It’s like a piece of my heart is broken and I can feel it.”

On Aug. 13 her uncle, Berrell Brown, was killed during a hit-and-run accident. He was making his way home from a family gathering.

"It’s hard and I’m still trying to wrap my mind around things,” she said.

Cameras captured Brown seen wearing a white shirt walking northbound on West Point. At one point in the video, you can barely make out the moment investigators believe a black car careened right into him, before slowing down then taking off.

“We still don’t know who was in that black car,” Bohannon said.

Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke with Sgt. Marcus Dennard who oversees the case. He said investigators have combed through several pieces of surveillance video and interviewed ten people who ended up not being the suspect.

But Dennard said they just got a new tip they’re hoping will help crack the case.

"Presently we’re working another lead that just came in. I think it to be a strong lead thus far based on the information we’ve gotten," Dennard said.

As for Bohannan, she told Jaquez she’s praying this new clue will help investigators find the person who killed her uncle, especially when, she thought she and her family would get closure before the new year.

"It’s like a space that’s empty. Even if they find out who did it, I will still have that space," she said.

