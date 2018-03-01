Family says student wrongfully charged after teacher falls while breaking up fight

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Family members said a bully attacked their son in school and now the son is the one facing charges.
The family says video shows the 17-year-old trying to avoid a fight with another student last week at Villa Rica High School.
In the video, a teacher who stepped in to stop the fight falls down. The teacher said he was pushed, but the student’s family said the teacher lost his balance and the student was trying to catch him and help him back up.
The student was arrested and charged with battery.
