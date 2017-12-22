Family prays for miracle for girl on life support after she was hit by car

0

ATLANTA - A girl is on life support after she and her mother were hit by a car while crossing the street in Clayton County.

Brittiney Milligan, 28, and her 5-year-old daughter Malaya were crossing Flint River Road on Wednesday evening when they were hit.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and is not facing any charges.

Milligan is recovering from her injuries, but her daughter is on life support at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

“I thank God to be alive. He didn’t take both of us, but He got my daughter,” Milligan said through tears.

Doctors ran several tests and said that Malaya’s brain is not responding.

Family members gathered at the hospital Friday. They said they know Malaya probably won’t wake up and they are trying to figure out when to take her off life support.

“On the way to our house, we got hit. We never made it back home. She will never make it back home,” Milligan said.

Milligan said she’s praying for strength at a time when she thought she and her family would be getting ready to celebrate Christmas.

“I got strength from them. I’m going to get healing from them, but I need help from the community,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.

