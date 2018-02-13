Family wants Spalding sheriff to fire deputy who hit, killed 2 men crossing road

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A family is not happy that the officer who killed their son and his best friend has been hired by the sheriff's office where they live.
The family of Justin Sullivan told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that it's enough that their loved one was taken away when Officer Terry Belvin ran over him and his friend in his patrol car.
But they say it added insult to injury when they learned Belvin was hired at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office where Sullivan's family members could be stopped by Belvin.
Sullivan's family wants the sheriff to reconsider Belvin's employment, especially since most of Sullivan's family lives in Spalding County.
