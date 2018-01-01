Family of murdered man believes witness is key to solving case

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a murdered man found on a woman's doorstep told Channel 2 Action News they don't think he was shot at a salon where there was gunfire.

The 15-year-old son of Christopher Mitchell, 38, said his father's murder is taking a toll on him.

"Every time I think about it, I get sad. I can't sleep at night," his son, and namesake, said.

The teen said not knowing what happened is the hardest part.

"I just want to find who did it," Mitchell said.

The elder Mitchell was found on the doorstep of a woman's home on Westridge Avenue on Dec. 28.

Mitchell died before the woman could fulfill his request to call his sister. Miller's sister thinks her brother wanted to tell her who shot him.

"He probably knew. He probably was trying to tell me," Aggie Miller said.

DeKalb police said that, before he was shot, Mitchell was with a woman who got into an altercation at Maggie’s Weaving Studio on Memorial Drive.

There was gunfire but police are saying Mitchell may have been shot at the salon or somewhere between there and where he died.

"We're trying to sort out what happened, how it happened, who may have shot him," said Shiera Campbell, a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department.

Mitchell's family isn't so sure he was shot at the salon. They said they found his phone not far from the doorstep where he died.

"It ain't adding up right. It ain't adding up," Miller said.

Police want to talk to the woman Mitchell was with at the salon.

"It's killing us. It's tearing us apart. It's tearing all of us a part," Mitchell's brother, Alphonso Turner, said.

Mitchell's family said they found other evidence near where he found.

Police said they are continuing the investigation and said they know the name of the stree on which the mystery woman lived, but are not releasing the name right now.

