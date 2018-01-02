Family of man accused of kidnapping calls it 'misunderstanding'

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a man charged with kidnapping a baby told Channel 2 Action News a misunderstanding has landed him in jail with an $80,000 bond and serious charges that include kidnapping and child cruelty.

We first told you about this story last week when we showed you video of DeKalb County detectives rescuing baby Nolan from George Arnold.

Police told us Arnold stole the car belonging to Brittany Jackson, the child's mother. They said he grabbed the baby and took off after a disagreement outside the Budget Inn and Suites.

"My brother, never in his life, would hurt a kid," Arnold's sister, Saachia told Channel 2's Liz Artz on Monday.

"He hop(s) in the car because he knows that's what is going to get her mad," she said. "He always take(s) the baby any time (they are) arguing. This is not the first time."

But this time, Jackson called police. Detectives tracked Arnold and the child to Hillside Avenue and arrested the 27-year-old, charging him with two counts of child cruelty, kidnapping and theft.

"Those are pretty serious charges," she said. "I'm just afraid the system is going to take that and run with it that's what I'm afraid of. He regrets the decision definitely and he's very apologetic."



