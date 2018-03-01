Family buries remains of missing war veteran nearly 70 years later

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 70 years later, the body of a missing Korean War veteran is finally back home with his family.
Army Pfc. Lamar Eugene Newman fought in the Korean War and was presumed missing in November of 1950 in North Korea.
Newman’s remains were found in early 2000. It took lots of DNA testing to confirm his identity.
Hear the Newman family members' thoughts on how long their journey has been coming up on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
His remains were flown into Hartsfield-Jackson International airport Thursday morning, followed by an honor procession to the funeral home in Griffin.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with the woman Newman was supposed to marry when he returned home from the war. She said this is a difficult day for her and Newman’s family.
“It’s sad, (crying) but I’m so glad that he’s home because it’s been a lot of time,” said Carol Morris, Newman’s fiancee. “It’s been like 67 years.”
“So we’re just here to bring a soldier who went and paid the ultimate cost for our freedom in this country,” said Donald Dotson, Newman’s nephew.
Newman’s family members talked about the lengthy journey of the DNA testing process.
