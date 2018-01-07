Falcons face Rams in NFC Wild Card game

0

LOS ANGELES - The Atlanta Falcons face the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum kicked off at 8:15 p.m.

The Falcons got on the board first with a 29-yard field goal by Matt Bryant after a Rams turnover.

The Falcons visited the Coliseum late last season on their path to the Super Bowl, and racked up a blowout victory. That 42-14 loss to the Falcons was a catalyst in the Rams' transformation from LA laughingstocks to NFC West champions, because coach Jeff Fisher was fired the next day.

The Rams are now led by 31-year-old Sean McVay, who grew up near Atlanta, and a roster of playmakers, including former Georgia Bulldog Todd Gurley.

Deion Jones figures to be crucial for the #Falcons in their attempt to slow down MVP candidate Todd Gurley today. Kickoff less than 2 hours away. #InBrotherhood #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9LHNZbQQz1 — Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) January 6, 2018

The Falcons are back for their first postseaon game since that memorable Super Bowl loss. They clinched the final spot in the playoffs and are the only team in the NFC to return from last year.

The Falcons' experience in the playoffs could come into play. Only six Rams players have ever been in postseason games.

Julio Jones set to go for the NFC Wild Card Game vs the Rams #InBrotherhood #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zvmbk3ikAF — Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) January 6, 2018

Here are the inactive players for the #Falcons and #LARams for tonight's NFC Wild Card Game. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/Dp6kPRMpT6 — Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) January 7, 2018

