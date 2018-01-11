Falcons at Eagles: Some key stats

ATLANTA - The Falcons are going into Philadelphia as an experienced bunch.
The game is on Saturday.
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan will be making his 10th playoff start Saturday. Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles will make his second playoff start against the Falcons. The Eagles -- in their first playoff game since 2013 -- have only two players on the active roster who have won a playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Falcons, ready to right their wrongs from an epic Super Bowl LI collapse, are 1-2 in playoff games against Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Falcons, 27-10, in the NFC Championship Game in 2004 and, 20-6, in a divisional matchup in 2002. The Falcons’ lone playoff win against Philadelphia came in Atlanta in the 1978 NFC Wild Card game.
Atlanta is 10-13 all-time in the playoffs, including 0-2 in Super Bowls. The Eagles are 19-21 in postseason play, also 0-2 in Super Bowls.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}