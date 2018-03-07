  • Facebook to build $750M data center in Newton County

    Updated:

    Facebook is investing $750 million over the next five years to build a huge data center outside Atlanta.

    Gov. Nathan Deal held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce that the social media giant's 9th U.S. data center will be built in Newton County, about 45 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

    Deal said the data center will lead to the creation of more than 100 full-time jobs.

    The center will consist of two buildings occupying about 970,000 square feet and will be powered exclusively with renewable energy.

    It is expected to be fully operational in 2020.

    Facebook has been adding data centers in the U.S. and internationally to handle the growing number of photos, videos and additional digital content from its 2 billion users.

