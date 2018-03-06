  • Expect a wet commute this morning

    ATLANTA - Rain moving through metro Atlanta will likely affect your morning commute.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said showers will last through the morning. 

    “Light showers are here in Atlanta,” Minton said just before 5 a.m. “It’s the heavier rain that’s across Troup and Heard counties right now.”

    Minton said rain will clear by around noon, and the commute home will be dry.

    “This system moves rather quickly, and the rain will clear out of Atlanta by early afternoon,” Minton said. “You might even see some sunshine.” 

    

