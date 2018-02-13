0 Elementary school uses more than half of fundraiser money on bowling, food for teachers and staff

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Action News investigation has found that administrators at an Atlanta elementary school spent most of the money from a successful school fundraiser on teachers and staff, not on students and their families.

The school district said the money was spent, in part, to improve the school's "brand."

APS's Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy got on our radar in January when Channel 2 learned the principal and assistant principal had been suspended for testing irregularities, but two whistleblowers, one of them a skeptical parent, also suggested that Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher use the Georgia Open Records Act to get the financial records from a successful school-wide candy sale fundraiser in the fall of 2016.

The latest state records show that every one of the more than 800 students at TAG is from an economically disadvantaged family. Our sources said the idea of a candy sale was widely supported because most families thought the proceeds would be used for the benefit of students and their families.

Belcher interviewed one mother outside the school.

"Were you excited at the idea of a fundraiser?" Belcher asked.

"I was," she said, "because I love donating or helping raise money for my kids, so I was super excited about it."

But that same mother, who asked us not to use her name, became skeptical when she said parents weren't given an accounting of the money. It turns out that most of the money was not spent on students and families.

The records we reviewed showed the fundraiser netted at least $6,359. 52% of that ($3,279) was spent for faculty and staff.

$1,106 went for a bowling part for 40 people at Main Event on Cobb Parkway. No students were included.

On ten occasions, proceeds from the fundraiser were used to purchase food for teachers and staff. That totaled $1,184. The school spent another $707 to purchase TAG windbreakers for the adults.

The school spent just 40 percent of the money on students. The largest expenditure was $596 to feed nearly a hundred people on field trip to Tuskegee Institute. The school spent $700 for TAG sweater-vests for students.

Altogether, Channel 2 found $2,542 that was spent on students.

The mother who spoke to Channel 2 was upset.

"How is that benefiting the kids? Y'all having a bowling party but no children are there? I'm real disappointed to see that so much money spent toward the staff, like what about the kids? How is a bowling party or jackets, how is that improving their learning?"

An APS spokesman sent a statement that reads in part:

"School-based fundraisers, such as candy sales, are a common occurrence across Atlanta Public Schools...(They) are planned collaboratively among parent-teacher associations, students, school leaders, and community partners. These groups determine the use of the funds they raise in the best interest of their schools."

Those participating in the Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy’s recent candy fundraiser decided to use their funds toward activities and events that help build that school’s culture and team spirit, celebrate its teachers and staff, and promote the school’s new "vision, leadership, and brand."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.