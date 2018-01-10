Elderly woman attacked and carjacked by man with knife, police say

ATLANTA - Police need your help finding a man they say could help them solve two recent home invasions in Atlanta where women were attacked.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained video of the man they say dragged an elderly woman at knifepoint inside her home as she tried to run for help.
It happened on Friar Tuck Road in Northeast Atlanta on Dec. 29 at around 4:30 p.m.
The man abandoned the victim's silver Cadilllac the same day a mile away.
This home invasion happened seven days before another reported incident in which someone tied up a Buckhead woman and robbed her of cash and jewelry about three miles away.
