Drivers said their cars were damaged by watery gasoline

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - State authorities are investigating after several drivers said their cars were badly damaged from bad gas.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned the Georgia Department of Agriculture sent an agent to the Citgo gas station near Rome.
The gas tanks were shut down and water was found in the underground tank.
We’re talking to the car owners about what they experienced, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}