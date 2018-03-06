  • Drivers said their cars were damaged by watery gasoline

    FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - State authorities are investigating after several drivers said their cars were badly damaged from bad gas. 

    Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned the Georgia Department of Agriculture sent an agent to the Citgo gas station near Rome.

    The gas tanks were shut down and water was found in the underground tank.

    

