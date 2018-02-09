Dozens gather for vigil for father who died saving children from house fire

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Friends and family held a vigil Thursday night for a man who died saving his children from a house fire.
Forest Park firefighters said when they arrived at the home on Burks Road last week, the fire was fully involved.
Brandon Gamble dropped his five children from the window to help them get out.
Investigators said the children range in age from 6 to 14.
Family members said the flames were too intense for Gamble to get out, and he died inside the home.
Loved ones gathered in East Point to honor his life.
Gamble’s wife and children tell us about his bravery and how they want him to be remembered, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Dozens have gathered in East Point to remember Brandon Gamble, who saved his 5 children in a Clayton County house fire last week, but couldn’t escape himself. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/U67wPazIDi— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) February 8, 2018
