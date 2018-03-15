0 Downtown Atlanta property still in disrepair 10 years after tornado

ATLANTA - It's the 10th anniversary of the tornado that ripped through downtown Atlanta devastating everything in its path.

A lot has changed for the better since since 2008, but Michael Montgomery told Channel 2's Carl Willis one part has not.

Montgomery is the general manager of Skyview Atlanta.

"The Westin obviously looks phenomenal, CNN and all those other locations look great but this place has kind of just stayed this way," he said.

He's talking about a lot near the Ferris wheel at the corner of Nassau and Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

Body found in river ID'd as missing airport worker A building once stood there but it was destroyed by the tornado. Then the site became a parking lot and now Montgomery said, it's an eyesore. "It became a dumping ground for anybody walking by," he said. It's an eyesore that Montgomery said takes away from the sweeping views of downtown when you're on one of the gondolas. He said this mess is just as bad, if not worse, from the street level. "The last time I called the city and showed them the dangers of it, they brought out lovely orange barricades and left them out here. It finally got to the point where a contract company came out cleaned out the rubbish and put up this makeshift chain link fence." Montgomery called it a ban-daid over the problem and it does nothing to solve it. The Ferris wheel has been next to the lot for five years now and they told us it's only gotten worse.



