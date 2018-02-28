  • Douglas County sheriff investigating 'suspicious death'

    By: Nicole Carr

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Department has launched a death investigation after a person was found dead Wednesday morning.

    Jesse Hambrick, from the department, told Channel 2 Action News that the body was found at 500 Maxham Road.

    Authorities will not say if the deceased is a male or female.

    Investigators said they are working this as a "suspicious death."

