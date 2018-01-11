Double murder suspect last seen at Georgia Walmart

0

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - U.S. Marshals are asking for help finding a murder suspect after he was last seen in Georgia.

Amos Jacob Arroyo, 32, has been on the run since July 2017 when Virginia police said he killed two people, including his ex-girlfriend and her father.

Newport News police said his ex-girlfriend, Patricia Joseph, was the mother of Arroyo’s children and that the two children were present at the time of the murders.

The U.S. Marshals began looking for Arroyo and located his car Aug. 1 abandoned in a Walmart parking lot off Interstate 95 in Pooler, Georgia. Camera footage shows Arroyo in the Walmart on the morning of July 31, the day after the murders, purchasing a backpack, underwear, socks, a hooded sweatshirt, pants and t-shirts. After checking out, Arroyo walked out of the Walmart and left his vehicle behind.

This is the last confirmed sighting of Arroyo.

Identification cards belonging to Arroyo were found in his abandoned vehicle, and investigators believe he is now using a fake name.

TRENDING STORIES:

Arroyo has ties all over the country:

• Born: Bronx, New York

• Grew up: West Covina, Calif., still has strong ties all over California, including the city of Azusa

• Last known residence: Newport News, Virginia

• Last seen: Pooler, Georgia, July 31, 2017



Other known ties:



• Coral Springs, Florida

• Georgia

• Newark, Delaware

• New York

• Norfolk, Virginia

• Puerto Rico

• Texas



Arroyo speaks Spanish and has previously traveled to Mexico. He is known to have dated older men and women in the past, and is alleged to have used them for money. Arroyo spent four months in the Army in 2004.

“The Newport News Police Department continues to be completely vested in this case and remains cooperative with the U.S. Marshals,” said Newport News Police Chief Mike Grinstead. “It is our sincerest hope that they succeed in apprehending Mr. Arroyo so the family receives the closure they deserve and justice is served.”

Arroyo should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov with any information regarding Arroyo.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.