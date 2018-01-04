DNR attempts to rescue dog trapped in cave for days

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office said the Department of Natural Resources is on it's way to try to rescue a dog believed to have been trapped in a cave for days.
A woman posted on Facebook that the dog had been stuck for three days in Ellijay.
Gilmer County Public Safety said the dog is trapped in a cave in the Big Creek area. Officials said the Gilmer County Fire Department made extensive efforts to get to the animal.
They said the dog is in a dangerous location for them to reach. Specially trained individuals entered the cave and made every effort to rescue the dog, but were unsuccessful.
Public safety officials urge people not to put themselves in danger by going to the area and trying to rescue the dog themselves.
