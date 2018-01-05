Devon Gales gets surprise for UGA's National Championship game

0

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A few people made sure one of UGA’s biggest fans, Devon Gales, makes it to the big game Monday.

Gales has been an honorary member of the team since he was paralyzed while playing against Georgia two years ago.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes talked to Gales, who said he was completely caught off guard.

Gales and his family have been so grateful to everyone at UGA, especially the fans for always supporting him and making him feel the Georgia love. But he thought getting into the game Monday would be impossible, so he never even inquired about actually going.

Devon Gales gets free ticket to the National Championship game WSB-TV

Well then, he got a few phone calls.

“Coach Gantt called me and he was like, ‘You still want to go the game?’ I was like, ‘Uh, yeah,’ and he said, ‘We got you some tickets,’ and I’m like, ‘What!?’

And just like that, Gales’ dream of going to watch UGA play in the National Championship game has come true.

Gales said he figured he would just watch the game on TV because the tickets were so high.

But thanks to several people who adore Gales’ strength, his positivity and sense of humor – while on his mission to walk again – he will be in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday – where everyone wants to be.

“When somebody calls you and tells you that they got you some tickets, your heart just starts pounding real fast. I was like dang this is a blessing because a lot of people are not able to go. And just to be able to go and enjoy the environment that I’ve never been in before – I’m grateful,” Gales said.

He just might be wearing some new shoes to the game. Gales designed them with UGA in mind, with a non-profit organization called Walk Again Warriors.

All the proceeds from the shoe sales will help finance a handicap accessible home for gales and his family.

“I feel loved! Um, people still really care about me here and this is family and everybody in Georgia, I go anywhere – somebody might know me and they just give me love and I give it back however I can,” Gales said.

