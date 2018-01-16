ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines is warning travelers that flights in the Southeast may be affected by winter weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
Travelers should check their flight status on the airline's website or app.
Atlanta-based Delta is waiving certain change fees for passengers with flights booked Jan. 16 or 17 to, from or through Atlanta and dozens of other cities who want to change their travel plans to avoid the storm.
Watch LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 Coverage starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
Get custom alerts, hourly weather forecasts, live radar and much more with the free Severe Weather Team 2 app. CLICK HERE to download!
The waiver applies to passengers with flights booked Tuesday and Wednesday to, from or through Atlanta, Albany, Augusta and Columbus in Georgia; Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery, Huntsville and Dothan in Alabama; New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, Alexandria and Monroe in Louisiana; Raleigh-Durham, Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro in North Carolina; Charlotte; Columbia and Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina; Columbus, Gulfport and Jackson in Mississippi; Chattanooga, Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and Tri-City in Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas.
Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.
This article was written by Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}