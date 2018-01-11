Delta says airport power outage caused $60 million loss

Delta Air Lines said it lost $60 million during the power outage that paralyzed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Despite the loss, Delta reported a hefty profit of $1 billion for the December quarter.
For the full year, the Atlanta-based airline’s adjusted pre-tax income was $5.5 billion, a $621 million decrease relative to 2016.
.@Delta reports pre-tax Q4 profit of $1.1 billion (GAAP); $1.0 billion (adjusted); GAAP EPS of $0.80; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.96 vs consensus of $0.88 https://t.co/0XWICzdAVw pic.twitter.com/4qa5Jc1LGl— Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) January 11, 2018
