  • Delta says airport power outage caused $60 million loss

    Delta Air Lines said it lost $60 million during the power outage that paralyzed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

    Despite the loss, Delta reported a hefty profit of $1 billion for the December quarter. 

    For the full year, the Atlanta-based airline’s adjusted pre-tax income was $5.5 billion, a $621 million decrease relative to 2016.    

