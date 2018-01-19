Delta cracks down on emotional support animals on flights

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is cracking down on people bringing service and support animals on its flights.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona investigated problems with fake service animals more than a year ago.
Delta said it carries about 700 service or support animals each day, but not all of them are the real thing, as people try to fly everything from pigs to turkeys.
Delta announced Thursday that starting March 1, travelers will need to send paperwork signed by a veterinarian or their animal's immunization record at least 48 hours before their flight.
Those using emotional support animals will also need to submit a signed document confirming their animal can behave.
