Teen girls hit by cement truck, rushed to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two 14-year-old girls were taken to a hospital after being hit by a cement truck Friday afternoon in DeKalb County, officials said.
The girls, whose names were not released, were struck on Lawrenceville Highway at Lynburn Drive, near the Cofer Crossing shopping plaza in Tucker, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Lonzy Robertson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
They will be treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, DeKalb fire Capt. Eric Jackson said.
The girls were trying to walk west across Lawrenceville Highway as the cement truck was turning right from Lynburn Drive, Robertson said.
One girl was bruised, while the other was pinned under the tires until rescue workers could free her. That girl was in serious condition at last report, Robertson said.
Heavy traffic in the area is expected as detectives investigate the crash, Robertson said.
