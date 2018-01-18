  • SUV crashes into home with family inside after accident involving ice

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver said ice caused a chain reaction crash that sent a SUV flying into a family’s home.

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned a driver got hit by another vehicle that was sliding on ice on Gateway Boulevard around 5 p.m. The impact caused the driver to slide on the road too, hitting a Georgia Power transformer, which sent the SUV airborne, hitting two parked cars, a water main and finally came crashing into a home with a family inside.

