SUV crashes into home with family inside after accident involving ice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver said ice caused a chain reaction crash that sent a SUV flying into a family’s home.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned a driver got hit by another vehicle that was sliding on ice on Gateway Boulevard around 5 p.m. The impact caused the driver to slide on the road too, hitting a Georgia Power transformer, which sent the SUV airborne, hitting two parked cars, a water main and finally came crashing into a home with a family inside.
We're talking to the family about the two things that saved their lives, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
Car slides on icy hill - loses control & crashes into a home with the entire family inside the home. Hear their account of what happened on Ch2 starting at 4pm today pic.twitter.com/2v8JTMGc44— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}