Store owner shot during attempted robbery in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a store owner was shot during an attempted robbery in DeKalb County.
Officers responded to La Favorita on Chamblee Dunwoody Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Chamblee police said two males entered the store and demanded that the cash register be opened.
The owner attempted to open the register several times but failed, police said.
Police said the robbers left empty-handed, and as they were leaving, one of them shot the owner.
Police said they will have more details on the suspects once investigators examine video footage from the scene.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}