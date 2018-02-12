Store clerk shot in botched robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A liquor store clerk is expected to survive after he was shot in a botched robbery.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that two men attempted to rob the liquor store on the 1900 block of Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County around midnight. But the store clerk was shot instead.
Police said the two suspects are in custody.
The clerk was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his wounds
