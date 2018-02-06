0 Search underway for person who hit, killed man walking home from bar

DECATUR, Ga. - A family is pleading for answers in the deadly hit-and-run that claimed a man's life.

“Somewhere out there is a person who did this, somewhere out there is a dented car,” Andrew Lingoes said about the person that killed his brother.

Andrew Lingoes told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that he last spoke to his brother, Anthony, just a couple weeks ago.

“He was working. He was on the right track trying to better himself staying at a stable job after a little bit of a rough patch,” Lingoes said.

He didn’t know that would be the last time he would ever speak to his brother.

Lingoes went to the Trackside Tavern in Decatur on Friday. The bartender there told Pozen that Lingoes had a drink and then left around 3 a.m. Police said was he walking east of South Candler Street when he crossed where there are no crosswalks. A car then hit him and kept driving. "It is not just an anonymous person. This is my brother, Tony Lingoes, who I've known since I was born," Andrew Lingoes said. Police believe the car that may have hit Lingoes is a 2008-2014 Cadillac CTS. While they search for the driver, Lingoes' family said they are numb with pain. "He always wanted to be the cool uncle. He will never get the chance. It is a complete shock to our family. We are having a really hard time getting over it," Lingoes said. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Decatur Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

